Like Bowie and Jagger: A man was dancing in the street and holding up traffic on Roosevelt Avenue in Redwood City, it was reported at 5:34 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11.
San Carlos
Petty theft. Someone’s wallet was stolen after being left unattended on a restaurant counter on the 600 block of Old County Road, it was reported at 12:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18.
Burglary. A suitcase and a shoulder bag containing a laptop were stolen out of a car through a broken window on the 1200 block of Industrial Road, it was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Burglaries. Two backpacks were stolen out of two cars broken into through a smashed window on the 1100 block of Industrial Road, it was reported at 8:50 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Burglary. A child’s backpack with a lunch box was stolen out of a car broken into through a smashed window on the 1100 block of Industrial Road, it was reported at 7:42 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Redwood City
Burglary. Two Louis Vuitton bags, a wallet and key fob were stolen from a car broken into on Main Street, it was reported at 5:22 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
Disturbance. A man with no shirt on smashed a cellphone to the ground, then threw some patio chairs on Walnut Street, it was reported at 12:51 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
