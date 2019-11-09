Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Straight tripping: Someone heard men talking about drugs and he also saw a man dressed as a clown riding a bicycle on Marshall Street in Redwood City, it was reported at 5:18 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1.

San Mateo

Burglary. There was an attempted burglary of a car on Bovet Road. The vehicle’s handles were broken and ignition was punched, it was reported at 2:35 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.

Vandalism. Somebody was caught on video vandalizing a vehicle on Studio Circle, it was reported at 2:54 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1

Theft. Somebody stole items and started making threats on Casa de Campo, it was reported at 2:22 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.

Theft. Someone was recorded taking items from the Hillsdale Shopping Center, it was reported at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.

South San Francisco

Trespassing. Someone was seen trespassing on Produce Avenue, it was reported at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Violation. Someone violated a municipal code on Mayfair Avenue, it was reported at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.

Burglary. Someone stole items from a vehicle on Oyster Point Boulevard, it was reported at 6:40 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7.

Assault. A case of domestic abuse occurred at the Day’s Inn on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 2:42 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7.

