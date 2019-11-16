Camper crisis: Five occupied RVs were on Stafford Street in Redwood City, it was reported 4:22 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
Redwood City
Reckless drivers. A black BMW and a red Mustang were racing on Beech Street, it was reported at 8:08 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
Assault with a deadly weapon. Two men were fighting with bottles on Woodside Road, it was reported at 6:32 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
Found property. An open package with items inside were found on Circle Road, it was reported at 10:06 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
Petty theft. A bike was stolen off a front porch on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported at 9:27 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
San Mateo
Vandalism. Doors and barricades on South Ellsworth Avenue were spray painted, it has been a recurring problem at this location, it was reported at 11:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
Burglary. A vehicle locked inside a complex on North Idaho Street had items taken from it, it was reported at 8:22 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
Burglary. The window of an El Camino Real businesses was broken and items were taken, it may have been recorded, it was reported at 6:20 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.