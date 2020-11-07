Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Adorable: Someone knocked on a resident’s door, pulled the door knob, and took a picture of the door on La Selva Circle in San Mateo, it was reported at 7:32 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.

SAN MATEO

Theft. Someone in their 40s took $900 worth of items and left in a silver Honda Accord on Bridgepointe Parkway, it was reported at 12:37 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.

Disturbance. Someone hit their child and was advised by a judge not to, and the other parent took the child to a different home, on Santa Inez Avenue, it was reported at 5:34 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.

Theft. Someone in their 20s wearing a jogging outfit stole cosmetics and food, and left in a cream-colored sedan on Delaware Street, it was reported at 2:49 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.

Disturbance. Five people were fighting and throwing glass bottles at each other and had bats on Ellsworth Avenue, it was reported at 5:46 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8

