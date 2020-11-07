Adorable: Someone knocked on a resident’s door, pulled the door knob, and took a picture of the door on La Selva Circle in San Mateo, it was reported at 7:32 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
SAN MATEO
Theft. Someone in their 40s took $900 worth of items and left in a silver Honda Accord on Bridgepointe Parkway, it was reported at 12:37 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
Disturbance. Someone hit their child and was advised by a judge not to, and the other parent took the child to a different home, on Santa Inez Avenue, it was reported at 5:34 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
Theft. Someone in their 20s wearing a jogging outfit stole cosmetics and food, and left in a cream-colored sedan on Delaware Street, it was reported at 2:49 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
Disturbance. Five people were fighting and throwing glass bottles at each other and had bats on Ellsworth Avenue, it was reported at 5:46 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.