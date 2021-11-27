That’s what you get: Someone on Laurel Street in San Carlos punched a window and injured themselves, it was reported 12:11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.
FOSTER CITY
Arrest. Someone on Shell Boulevard was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for drunk driving and hit-and-run, it was reported 9:17 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.
Vandalism. Three tires of a vehicle on Tampa Court were slashed, it was reported 12:55 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
Petty theft. $4,500 worth of items were stolen from a vehicle on Plaza View Lane, it was reported 11:24 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12.
Auto burglary. A vehicle on East Hillsdale Boulevard was broken into and $1,500 worth of tools were stolen, it was reported 8:31 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12.
Shoplifting. Someone tried to steal from a store on East Hillsdale Boulevard but put the items back, it was reported midnight Friday, Nov. 12.
