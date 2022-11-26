Switcheroo — Someone stole a bicycle and replaced it with a different bicycle at a residence on the 1400 block of Magnolia Avenue in San Carlos, it occurred between 1:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
FOSTER CITY
Suspicious circumstances. Someone was followed by three vehicles on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 11:34 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on Shell Boulevard, it was reported 9:39 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Petty theft. Someone stole a purse from an unlocked vehicle parked on Alma Lane, it was reported 8:07 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Petty theft. Someone stole loose change from an unlocked vehicle parked on Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported 12:09 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone reported a suspicious person spying on a vehicle with a flashlight on Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Grand theft. Someone stole a purse from a vehicle parked on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 10:41 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. A man was arrested following a domestic violence incident involving his wife on Maple Way, it was reported 11:09 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Arrest. A Redwood City resident was arrested for driving in violation of a criminal protective order and under a suspended license at the intersection of El Camino Real and Howard Avenue, it was reported 1:55 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Citation. A Redwood City resident was issued a citation for driving under the influence and vandalizing someone’s property at their residence. It occurred on the 700 block of Walnut Street and was reported 9:44 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Arrest. A San Carlos resident was arrested for an outstanding warrant on the 1000 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 8:33 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Ray Fowler said:
Emily Litella indeed... "Never mind."
LittleFoot said:
JustMike650 said:
Buy some crab and chill bay nun.
Right on Gary. Say howdy to brother Steve.
Dirk van Ulden said:
