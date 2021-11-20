Nice try
A man on St. Francis Way in San Carlos was arrested after he provided a fictitious name to officers, was found to have eight warrants under his true identity, and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and narcotic paraphernalia, it was reported 10:32 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.
HALF MOON BAY
Citation. A man on the 100 block of North Cabrillo Highway was cited for possession of narcotic paraphernalia and narcotics, it was reported 12:58 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
Vandalism. Someone smashed the passenger side window of a vehicle on the 100 block of San Mateo Road, causing $300 in damages, it was reported 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8.
Vandalism. Someone damaged several fence boards on the 2000 block of Miramontes Point Road, causing $250 in damages, it was reported 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8.
Arrest. A man on the 100 block of North Cabrillo Highway was arrested for being in possession of a concealed dagger, it was reported 2:22 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. Three women on the 900 block of El Camino Real were arrested for various reasons including being involved in retail theft, possessing narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia, having several warrants, and attempting to flee from officers, it was reported 8:28 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.