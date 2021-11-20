Nice try

A man on St. Francis Way in San Carlos was arrested after he provided a fictitious name to officers, was found to have eight warrants under his true identity, and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and narcotic paraphernalia, it was reported 10:32 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.

HALF MOON BAY

Citation. A man on the 100 block of North Cabrillo Highway was cited for possession of narcotic paraphernalia and narcotics, it was reported 12:58 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.

Vandalism. Someone smashed the passenger side window of a vehicle on the 100 block of San Mateo Road, causing $300 in damages, it was reported 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8.

Vandalism. Someone damaged several fence boards on the 2000 block of Miramontes Point Road, causing $250 in damages, it was reported 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8.

Arrest. A man on the 100 block of North Cabrillo Highway was arrested for being in possession of a concealed dagger, it was reported 2:22 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.

SAN CARLOS

Arrest. Three women on the 900 block of El Camino Real were arrested for various reasons including being involved in retail theft, possessing narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia, having several warrants, and attempting to flee from officers, it was reported 8:28 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription