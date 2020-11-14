Eau de crimé: Two people shoplifted perfume from a store on Burlingame Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported at 5:01 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.
BURLINGAME
City code violation. Someone was cited for urinating in public on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:02 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26.
Burglary. A burglary was reported on Anita Road, it was reported at 8:31 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26.
Fire. A fence was on fire on Bloomfield Road, it was reported at 10:17 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26.
Narcotics. Someone was arrested for prowling and drug offenses on Howard Avenue, it was reported at 11:34 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26.
Disturbance. A patient assaulted a hospital staff on Trousdale Drive, it was reported at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.
