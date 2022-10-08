Everyone’s a critic — Someone was playing loud polka music from an apartment on East Poplar Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported 7:12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. A San Jose resident was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on the intersection of Elm and Cherry streets, it was reported 2:17 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.
Arrest. A San Carlos resident was arrested for possessing a loaded firearm on the 1000 block of Riverton Drive, it was reported 12:28 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.
Citation. A Redwood City resident was cited for driving with a suspended license on the 1000 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 2:16 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 100 block of Stanford Lane, it occurred between Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Wednesday, Sept. 28.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for disorderly conduct at a parking garage on Miller Avenue, it was reported 11:48 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for possessing narcotics on Northwood Drive, it was reported 7:32 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26.
Accident. Two vehicles collided on the corner of South Airport Boulevard and Wondercolor Lane. Both parties exchanged information, it was reported 4:48 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
Grand theft. Someone stole a vehicle from King Drive, it was reported 12:27 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
