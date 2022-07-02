Drying to figure it out — Someone saw water in the road on Ralston and Pullman avenues in Belmont, it was reported 9:15 a.m. Sunday, June 26.
BURLINGAME
Suspicious circumstances. Someone rang a door bell and left on Sequoia Avenue, it was reported 11:44 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
Juvenile problem. Someone saw juveniles in a store and an employee thought they might steal on Howard Avenue, it was reported 9:34 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
Disturbance. Someone was hostile in a hospital on Trousdale Drive, it was reported 2:41 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for being under the influence on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 1:27 a.m. Saturday, June 25.
Threats. Someone’s ex-spouse made threats to post personal photos on internet on Rollins Road, it was reported 8:26 p.m. Friday, June 24.
BELMONT
Theft. Someone left a store with a bag full of items without paying on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:32 p.m. Sunday, June 26.
Parking complaint. Someone parked their vehicle in a way that it blocked a parking stall on Old County Road, it was reported 10:25 p.m. Sunday, June 26.
Domestic dispute. Someone heard yelling and banging on Old County Road, it was reported 11:10 a.m. Sunday, June 26.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing on El Camino Real, it was reported 2:57 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
