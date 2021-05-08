Their power was taken from them: Someone stole a generator from the parking lot of a business on Herman Street in San Bruno and left burglary tools behind, it was reported at 2:08 p.m. Sunday, May 2.
MILLBRAE
Cited. Someone was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia on the 100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:17 p.m. Friday, April 30.
Shoplifting. Two individuals entered a retail store on the 900 block of El Camino Real and stole approximately $416.44 worth of merchandise, it was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29.
Fraud. Someone defrauded a Millbrae resident of $11,000 on the 100 block of Crystal Terrace, it occurred between Monday, April 26 and Thursday, April 29.
Cited. Someone was cited for shoplifting on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.