Bet he’s a grouch — A man was hiding behind dumpsters at an apartment complex on North Humboldt Street in San Mateo, it was reported 12:29 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
SAN MATEO
Disturbance. Someone reported that two adults were in a verbal argument and kids were screaming on Nevada Avenue , it was reported 9:07 p.m. Wednesday, April 24.
Hit-and-run. An elderly man came into the police station to report that he may have backed into someone, but he did not feel or hear anything. He saw scratches on his car the next day and wanted to make sure if he did hit someone, he does the right thing. It was reported 3:31 p.m. Saturday, April 23.
Suspicious person. A man was showing a gun to another person on 26th Place, it was reported 5:08 a.m. Thursday, April 21.
Brandishing weapon. A man stopped a vehicle in the middle of the road on East Third Avenue, flashed his gun and made threats to beat another driver up, it was reported 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.
