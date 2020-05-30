Daily Journal police reports generic logo

I hurt when you leave: Someone hit their friend who had been staying with them for saying they wanted to leave on Hamlet Street in San Mateo, it was reported at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO

Grand theft. Someone committed grand theft at the San Mateo Credit Union on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.

Assault. Someone assaulted another person at South City Grocery Outlet on Hickey Boulevard, it was reported at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.

Burglary. A burglary occurred at the Sunshine Garden on Miller Avenue, it was reported at 10:52 p.m. Tuesday, May 12.

Burglary. A burglary occurred at the Safeway on Gellert Boulevard, it was reported at 4:12 p.m. Monday, May 11.

SAN MATEO

Theft. Someone stole cellphones from an unlocked vehicle on Third Avenue in front of Pizza Place, it was reported at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, May 27.

Fraud. Someone paid another person money after they falsely claimed their son was detained on Van Buren Street, it was reported at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday, May 27.

Fraud. Two people fraudulently used a credit card from Maryland to rent a hotel room on Amphlett Boulevard, it was reported at 10:39 a.m. Wednesday, May 27.

Disturbance. Two people got into a verbal dispute on Delaware Street resulting in one person spitting on the other, it was reported at 8:15 a.m. Monday, May 25.

