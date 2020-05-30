I hurt when you leave: Someone hit their friend who had been staying with them for saying they wanted to leave on Hamlet Street in San Mateo, it was reported at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Grand theft. Someone committed grand theft at the San Mateo Credit Union on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Assault. Someone assaulted another person at South City Grocery Outlet on Hickey Boulevard, it was reported at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Burglary. A burglary occurred at the Sunshine Garden on Miller Avenue, it was reported at 10:52 p.m. Tuesday, May 12.
Burglary. A burglary occurred at the Safeway on Gellert Boulevard, it was reported at 4:12 p.m. Monday, May 11.
SAN MATEO
Theft. Someone stole cellphones from an unlocked vehicle on Third Avenue in front of Pizza Place, it was reported at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, May 27.
Fraud. Someone paid another person money after they falsely claimed their son was detained on Van Buren Street, it was reported at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday, May 27.
Fraud. Two people fraudulently used a credit card from Maryland to rent a hotel room on Amphlett Boulevard, it was reported at 10:39 a.m. Wednesday, May 27.
Disturbance. Two people got into a verbal dispute on Delaware Street resulting in one person spitting on the other, it was reported at 8:15 a.m. Monday, May 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.