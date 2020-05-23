That’s a cold one: Someone walked out of a business without paying for their beer on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.
REDWOOD CITY
Vandalism. The tire of a vehicle parked on Linden Street was slashed marking the third time in a month the vehicle was damaged, it was reported at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.
Accident. A black Nissan Altima and a black Toyota Rav 4 collided on Adams Street, it was reported at 6:09 p.m. Monday, May 18.
DUI. Someone’s father was attempting to operate a vehicle while intoxicated on Vera Avenue, it was reported at 11:36 a.m. Monday, May 18.
Suspicious person. Someone was caught on camera scratching a vehicle on Marshall Street and trying to open other vehicle doors, it was reported at 6:07 p.m. Monday, May 18.
SAN MATEO
Theft. Someone stole bottles of alcohol on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, May 12.
Accident. Someone hit a retaining wall on De Anza Boulevard resulting in a bloody lip, it was reported at 10:12 a.m. Monday, May 11.
Theft. Someone in a red hoodie and jeans went into the women’s bathroom with alcohol in their bag after eating and drinking beer at the store on Concar Drive, it was reported at 6:28 p.m. Sunday, May 10.
