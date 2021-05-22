It’s getting hot in here ... Someone was trying to break into a vacant house on Atlantic Avenue in San Bruno and then took off his clothes, it was reported at 11:10 a.m. Saturday, May 15.
MILLBRAE
Burglary. Someone smashed the rear window of a vehicle on the 6600 block of Golf Course Drive and stole approximately $1,310 of miscellaneous items between 1:15 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.
Shoplifting. Deputies were dispatched to a report of three men shoplifting from a business on the 100 block of El Camino Real. One was arrested for shoplifting and another was issued a citation for being in possession of narcotics, it was reported at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.
Fraud. Someone defrauded a Millbrae resident of $500 through gift card purchases on the 1300 block of El Camino Real, it was reported on Monday, May 17.
Arrest. Someone who threw items at a passerby was found in possession of multiple credit cards belonging to different individuals, a bag of suspected fentanyl and three canisters of pepper spray on the 100 block of Murchison Drive, it was reported at 4:20 p.m. Sunday, May 16.
SAN BRUNO
Disturbance. A San Bruno resident was at Commodore Park on Cherry Avenue with her son when a man with tattoos on his neck approached them while filming on his phone and yelling, it was reported at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.
Robbery. Two men threatened a San Bruno resident with a gun to steal cash on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:51 a.m. Tuesday, May 18.
Suspicious circumstances. A man wearing a white hoodie and dark pants was banging on the front door of a house on Cherry Avenue and then jumped the fence and started banging on the resident’s daughter’s window, it was reported at 11:10 p.m. Monday, May 17.
Burglary. Someone smashed the passenger wide window of a vehicle on Commodore Drive and stole jumper cables, it was reported at 8:45 a.m. Monday, May 17.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a white 2003 Ford Expedition at San Cayetano Mini Mart on Huntington Avenue, it was reported at 4:23 p.m. Sunday, May 16.
