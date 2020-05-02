Driven mad: A driver was swerving on El Camino Real in Redwood City while flipping people off and honking at them, it was reported at 9:16 a.m. Saturday, April 11.
San Bruno
Arrest. Someone sitting in a vehicle on Monterey Drive was arrested for possession of narcotics, it was reported at 9:55 p.m. Monday, April 20.
Hit-and-run. Someone in a small gray vehicle hit a parked vehicle on Whitman Way, it was reported at 6:40 p.m. Monday, April 20.
Grand theft. Two alloy wheels and tires were stolen from a white Toyota Corolla on Linden Avenue, it was reported at 3:32 p.m. Sunday, April 19.
Fraud. Someone was scammed out of $1,550 through an eBay sale on Redwood Avenue, it was reported at 12:26 p.m. Sunday, April 19.
San Carlos
Arrest. A Burlingame resident was arrested for shoplifting after returning the stolen items on San Carlos Avenue, it was reported at 3:37 p.m. Sunday, April 26.
Arrest. A San Mateo resident was arrested for violating health orders and shoplifting on Old County Road, it was reported at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 23.
Arrest. A San Jose resident was arrested for having a misdemeanor warrant on Woodside Road, it was reported at 6:38 p.m. Thursday, April 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.