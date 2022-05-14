Tag, you’re it! A man riding a bike with a basket of spray paint was arrested on Roosevelt Avenue in Redwood City for graffiting bleachers, it was reported 4:13 a.m. Saturday, April 23.
REDWOOD CITY
Citation. A transient man was passed out in an elevator on El Camino Real and refused to leave. He received a citation 9:17 a.m. Thursday, May 5.
Suspicious circumstances. A man slapped a woman with a baby inside a store at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday, May 3.
Battery. A student was punched in the head and was struggling to stay awake, it was reported 10:32 a.m. Monday, May 2.
Disturbance. Two adults with three kids were going in-and-out of the street, asking for money, it was reported 12:47 p.m. Sunday, May 1.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a DUI on Main Street, it was reported 2:06 a.m. Saturday, April 30.
Animal bite. Someone was bit by a dog on Laurel Street and was bleeding from their finger, it was reported 4:44 p.m. Thursday, April 28.
Disturbance. A homeless woman was dumping items from a shopping cart into the street on Woodside Road, it was reported 3:39 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.