Tag, you’re it! A man riding a bike with a basket of spray paint was arrested on Roosevelt Avenue in Redwood City for graffiting bleachers, it was reported 4:13 a.m. Saturday, April 23.

REDWOOD CITY

Citation. A transient man was passed out in an elevator on El Camino Real and refused to leave. He received a citation 9:17 a.m. Thursday, May 5.

Suspicious circumstances. A man slapped a woman with a baby inside a store at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday, May 3.

Battery. A student was punched in the head and was struggling to stay awake, it was reported 10:32 a.m. Monday, May 2.

Disturbance. Two adults with three kids were going in-and-out of the street, asking for money, it was reported 12:47 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

Arrest. Someone was arrested for a DUI on Main Street, it was reported 2:06 a.m. Saturday, April 30.

Animal bite. Someone was bit by a dog on Laurel Street and was bleeding from their finger, it was reported 4:44 p.m. Thursday, April 28.

Disturbance. A homeless woman was dumping items from a shopping cart into the street on Woodside Road, it was reported 3:39 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.

