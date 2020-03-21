A wheel problem: Someone was interrupted while attempting to steal a wheel off of a vehicle parked on Catamaran Street in Foster City, it was reported at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Mar. 16
Foster City
Property for destruction. Someone received a suspicious package that smelled like marijuana and called the police to have it destroyed on Waterbury Lane, it was reported at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 18.
Fraud. Someone on Lurline Drive noticed fraudulent charges on their credit card resulting in a loss of $12,000, it was reported at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 18..
Petty theft. Two tires were stolen from a vehicle parked on Comet Drive, it was reported at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 17.
Arrest. A San Mateo resident was arrested for driving under the influence after passing out at the wheel and blocking Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 12:07 a.m. Tuesday, Mar. 17.
