A sticky situation: A person wearing a black beanie was lunging at people and poured a bottle of orange juice on a car on West 25th Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported at 12:50 p.m. Thursday, March 19.
Redwood City
Petty theft. An employee of an establishment on Walnut Street had their wallet stolen from their bag in the breakroom, it was reported at 10:17 p.m. Monday, March 9.
Reckless driver. Someone in a large blue truck almost hit another vehicle and began chasing the reporting person after being honked at on Redwood Shore Parkway, it was reported at 8:54 a.m. Monday, March 9.
Burglary. Someone broke into a residence on Spring Street and began fighting with a resident of the home, it was reported at 11:32 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
South San Francisco
Accident. An accident resulting in major injuries occurred on Greendale Drive and Palos Verdes Way, it was reported at 8:04 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Petty theft. Someone reported a petty theft on Eucalyptus Avenue, it was reported at 10:28 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
Trespassing. Someone reported an individual trespassing at the Kaiser on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:55 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
