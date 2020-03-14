Undercover: Someone stole a blanket and drinks on El Camino Real in Burlingame, it was reported at 1 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
San Bruno
Burglary. Someone attempted to force entry into a business on El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:55 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
Arrest. A drunk driver was arrested on El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:53 a.m. Sunday, March 8.
Fraud. Someone posed as an individuals previous employer and requested gift cards resulting in a total loss of $1,000 on Cypress Avenue, it was reported at 8:38 p.m. Friday, March 6.
Robbery. Someone was pushed and had their phone stolen on San Mateo Avenue by a person wearing a puffy red and orange jacket, it was reported at 1:32 p.m. Friday, March 6.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on El Camino Real for reckless driving, it was reported at 8:43 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
Burlingame
Petty theft. License plates were stolen on Rollins Road, it was reported at 4:10 p.m. Friday, March 5.
Fraud. Someone tried to deposit a fraudulent check at a bank on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday, March 4.
Missing person. A father reported his son missing on Rollins Road at 4:14 a.m. Wednesday, March 4.
Burglary. Someone had their vehicle burglarized on Primrose Road, it was reported at 7:36 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
