Sounds like trouble: There was a call about a resident’s neighbors making too much noise on Floribunda Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported at 11:06 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.

MILLBRAE

Cited. A Citrus Heights resident gave false identification to officers after an employee was battered at a convenience store on the 500 block of Anita Drive, it was reported at 9:54 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.

DUI. A San Francisco resident was involved in a DUI accident on the 1300 block of Millbrae Avenue, it was reported at 10:46 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.

Disturbance. Someone was harassing employees at a grocery store on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.

Vandalism. The rear passenger window of a vehicle on the first block of Old Bayshore Highway was smashed, it was reported at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22.

Vehicle burglary. Someone stole multiple construction tools worth $1,000 on the 100 block of Old Bayshore Highway, it was reported at 7:20 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22.

