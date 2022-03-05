They’ll do that — Someone heard a dog barking for hours on Hiller Street in Belmont, it was reported 5:29 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.
SAN MATEO
Threats report. A homeless man was making threats of bodily harm to his ex-girlfriend and vandalized her vehicle on West Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 10:07 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Disturbance. Someone reported that their downstairs neighbor on Monte Diablo Avenue was screaming “Don’t hit me!” as loud thumps occurred, it was reported 2:56 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Welfare check. A man wearing a black sweatshirt and jeans was lying on the sidewalk on Laurie Meadows Drive, it was reported 1:36 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7.
Disturbance. A man was being harassed by his neighbor on 19th Avenue who put a nail into his tire, it was reported 10:31 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6.
Suspicious circumstances. A woman was alone in an office on South El Camino Real and someone was banging on the glass door, it was reported 10:19 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.
BELMONT
Disturbance. Someone was seen screaming after a soccer game in a parking lot on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 8:24 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Illegal construction. Someone was complaining of construction noise during a holiday on Holly Road, it was reported 1:47 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Illegal dumping. Someone saw a vehicle dumping oil on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 12:08 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21.
Animal call. Someone saw a dead cat on a sidewalk on Elmer Street, it was reported 11:18 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21.
Domestic dispute. Someone heard a married couple in a verbal argument on Arbor Avenue, it was reported 1:18 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.
Parking complaint. Someone saw a vehicle blocking a driveway on Fifth Avenue, it was reported 9:04 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.
Fire department call. Someone thought they saw flames at a neighbor’s residence on Hillcrest Drive, it was reported 8:12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.
FOSTER CITY
Grand theft. Someone entered an unlocked vehicle on Shell Boulevard, tampered with the ignition, and stole $2,000 worth of tools, it was reported 10:51 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.
Arrest. Four people were arrested for assaulting a man on Tarpon Lane, it was reported 3:47 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.
Arrest. A man on Winward Way was arrested for driving under the influence, it was reported 12:16 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.
Vandalism. Someone damaged and graffitied fence boards on Altair Avenue, causing $400 in damages, it was reported 3:25 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.
Arrested. Someone on East Third Avenue was arrested for driving under the influence and almost hitting a woman’s vehicle while swerving, it was reported 11:12 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.
