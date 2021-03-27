Where’s my package? A delivery truck hit a street light that was partially blocking the road on Hawthorne Drive in San Mateo, it was reported at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday, March 17.
BURLINGAME
Battery. A Burlingame resident was assaulted on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 4:16 p.m. Wednesday, March 17.
Burglary. A vehicle window was smashed and items were stolen on Floribunda Avenue, it was reported at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.
Burglary. A vehicle window was smashed and items were stolen on Cabrillo Avenue, it was reported at 12:01 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.
Arrest. Someone was breaking vehicle windows on Floribunda Avenue, it was reported at 10:33 p.m. Monday, March 15.
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 1:41 p.m. Sunday, March 14.
BELMONT
Suspicious vehicle. Two people wearing hoodies went down to a creek on Maywood Drive with flashlights and one was carrying a plastic bag, it was reported at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 17.
Theft. Someone in their 40s wearing a black jacket and black pants stole six bottles of alcohol from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:46 p.m. Wednesday, March 17.
