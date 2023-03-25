Anger flares up — A group of teens were playing with a fire extinguisher in a parking garage on Highland Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported 5:02 p.m. Saturday, March 18.
FOSTER CITY
Identity theft. Someone reported that another person had impersonated them on Cabot Lane, it was reported 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 20.
Commercial burglary. Someone stole from a business on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 3:46 p.m. Monday, March 20.
Disturbance. While under the influence of alcohol, someone tried to attack a person sitting in a vehicle on Rudder Lane. It was reported 9:16 p.m. Monday, March 20.
Loud music complaint. Someone complained of a loud party on East Hillsdale Boulevard but, when contact, those involved quieted down, it was reported 12:11 a.m. Sunday, March 19.
Smoking ordinance violation. Someone was smoking marijuana on East Hillsdale Boulevard but was compliant when asked to move along, it was reported 2:18 a.m. Friday, March 17.
SAN CARLOS
Shoplifting. Someone stole merchandise worth approximately $900 from a business on the 1100 block of Industrial Road, it was reported 4:03 p.m. Tuesday, March 21.
Citation. A woman was issued a citation for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia on the 1400 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 1:58 a.m. Tuesday, March 21.
Citation. A San Carlos resident was cited for possession of suspected methamphetamine on the 500 block of Old County Road, it was reported 7:20 p.m. Monday, March 20.
Arrest. A Danville resident was arrested for shoplifting, as well as possession of suspected methamphetamine and unlawful paraphernalia, on the 1300 block of San Carlos Avenue, it was reported 6:26 p.m. Monday, March 20.
Arrest. A Burlingame resident, along with another individual, stole over $10,000 of electronics and vintage collectibles from a business on the 100 block of Glenn Way. It occurred between 6:52 a.m. Sunday, March 19, and 8:53 a.m. Monday, March 20.
