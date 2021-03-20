Unlucky on Winway: Someone’s car’s tires were slashed by someone on Winway Circle in San Mateo, it was reported at 10:16 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.
SAN BRUNO
Stolen vehicle. A black trailer was stolen overnight between 7:45 p.m. and 6 a.m. on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:12 a.m. Tuesday, March 9.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone in their 30s wearing a black or gray jacket, gray pants and a yellow and black tool bag was trying to break into a blue minivan parked on the intersection of Huntington and Tanforan avenues, it was reported at 6:39 a.m. Tuesday, March 9.
Disturbance. Someone wearing a blue jacket and backpack said he was going to kill people and yelled racial slurs while pacing through a parking lot on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:05 a.m. Thursday, March 4.
Arrest. A San Bruno resident wearing a red baseball cap, gold chains and a black and gray striped backpack was arrested for possession of narcotics on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.
