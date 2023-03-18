Soulless — Someone stole a bright green Kia Soul on 36th Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported 6:40 a.m. Monday, March 10.
Soulless — Someone stole a bright green Kia Soul on 36th Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported 6:40 a.m. Monday, March 10.
SAN MATEO
Theft. Someone stole packages from a community mailroom on Laurel Avenue, it was reported 7:05 p.m. Monday, March 13.
Theft. A woman in a brown shirt stole $30 worth of alcohol on Norfolk Street and was seen riding a bicycle, it was reported 6:09 p.m. Monday, March 13.
Burglary. Two men attempted to break the lock on a front door on Kingston Street, it was reported 8:42 a.m. Sunday, March 12.
Fraud. Someone lost more than $20,000 from fraud on Monterey Street, it was reported 11:40 a.m. Monday, March 10.
Fraud. Someone cashed a $3,500 check on Norfolk Street, it was reported 3:28 p.m. Sunday, March 9.
REDWOOD CITY
Petty theft. Someone was pick-pocketing while in line on Middlefield Road, it was reported 6:49 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.
Disturbance. Three teenagers were shooting airsoft guns at someone’s window, it was reported 4:38 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.
Grand theft. Someone took a bike from a garage on Sea Anchor Drive, it was reported 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.
Disturbance. Someone was fighting in the parking lot on Valota Road, it was reported 7:17 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.
