That’s just not right of way: A driver tried to hit a pedestrian with his vehicle on East Bayshore Road in Redwood City, it was reported at 3:19 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28.
HALF MOON BAY
Fraud. A Half Moon Bay resident on the first block of Nasturtium Road was conned into conducting an online transaction that led to the loss of an item valued at approximately $1,500, it was reported at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 5.
Stolen vehicle. A motorcycle was stolen from the 200 block of Vallemar Street, it was reported at 9:22 a.m. Tuesday, March 2.
General information case. A Half Moon Bay resident reported that the license plate to his trailer was either lost or stolen on or before Feb. 21 on the 500 block of California Avenue, it was reported at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 1.
SAN CARLOS
Robbery. A strong-arm robbery occurred on the 1100 block of Old County Road and one suspect is still outstanding, it was reported at 6:07 p.m. Friday, March 5.
Burglary. Someone stole drills worth approximately $480 from a San Carlos resident’s garage on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street, it occurred between 7 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. Thursday, March 4.
Cited. A San Carlos resident was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia on the 1500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:06 a.m. Tuesday, March 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.