Adding fuel to the fire: An individual in bike shorts was asking customers for money at gas pumps on Old County Road in Belmont and threw something at an employee when asked to leave, it was reported at 4:46 p.m. Sunday, March 1.
San Bruno
Petty theft. The rear license plate of a car parked on El Camino Real was stolen, it was reported at 9:36 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
Petty theft. The rear license plate of a car parked on the second floor of a structure on El Camino Real was stolen, it was reported at 6:27 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
Petty theft. Someone stole a wallet from a laundry room on Bayhill Drive, it was reported at 8:03 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
Petty theft. Someone in a dark blue shirt and black shorts with a blue duffle bag was picking up items and concealing them on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:52 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.
