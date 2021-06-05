Clean getaway: Someone entered a restaurant on the 300 block of Broadway in Millbrae, placed an order and stole the keys to the restaurant, cash registers, and hygiene dispenser, it was reported at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 24.
SAN MATEO
Burglary. Someone smashed the passenger’s side window of a vehicle on Laurel Avenue, it was reported at 6:37 a.m. Monday, May 31.
Suspicious circumstances. A San Mateo resident’s 10-year-old son went over to a friend’s house on Idaho Street to play video games and discovered child pornography on one of the computers, it was reported at 1:38 p.m. Sunday, May 30.
Armed robbery. A San Mateo resident was walking home at the intersection of Fremont Street and Cypress Avenue when a dark four-door vehicle pulled up next to him and the passenger brandished a firearm. They demanded cash and took his phone when he said he didn’t have any, it was reported at 8:40 a.m. Saturday, May 29.
Theft. A San Mateo resident put her wallet on the trunk of her vehicle while getting gas on El Camino Real. A man in his 40s or 50s wearing a dark shirt stole the wallet and fled in a white minivan, it was reported at 4:17 a.m. Saturday, May 29.
Theft. Someone stole a San Mateo resident’s credit card from her mailbox and attempted to use it on Fifth Avenue, it was reported at 11:50 a.m. Friday, May 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.