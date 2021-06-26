So pedestrian: A bicyclist was seen violating the city ordinance by riding on the sidewalk at the 1800 block of El Camino Real in San Carlos at 4:28 p.m. Thursday, June 10. When he was stopped, narcotic paraphernalia was found on him and he was issued a citation.
BURLINGAME
Petty theft. Someone stole the license plate from a vehicle on Howard Avenue, it was reported 7:28 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Gilbreth Road, it was reported 9:04 a.m. Tuesday, June 15.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle on the intersection of Howard Avenue and El Camino Real, it was reported 6:05 a.m. Tuesday, June 15.
Petty theft. Someone stole items from an unlocked vehicle on Dwight Road, it was reported 10:26 a.m. Monday, June 14.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of narcotics on the intersection of Clarendon Road and Howard Avenue, it was reported 3:26 a.m. Sunday, June 13.
Burglary. Someone smashed a vehicle’s window on California Drive and stole items, it was reported 11:26 p.m. Saturday, June 12.
SAN BRUNO
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a 2005 black GMC Yukon on Huntington Avenue, it was reported at 7:47 a.m. Thursday, June 10.
Suspicious person. A man in his late 20s wearing a ski mask was looking around the front porch of a house on Colusa Court, it was reported at 12:33 a.m. Thursday, June 10.
Grand theft. Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 1998 Toyota Tacoma on Linden Avenue, it was reported at 11:18 a.m. Wednesday, June 9.
BELMONT
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving on a suspended license on Holly Avenue, it was reported at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone wearing a black T-shirt set off a vehicle alarm on Island Parkway and fled, it was reported 11:31 p.m. Monday, June 14.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle on Furlong Street overnight, it was reported 4:37 a.m. Monday, June 14.
