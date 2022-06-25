There’s a real cool club on the other side of town ... — A group of people keep breaking into a clubhouse on Catamaran Street in Foster City and vandalized the building, it was reported 11:58 a.m. Friday, June 10.
BELMONT
Noninjury accident. Someone hit parked cars with their vehicle and deployed the airbags on Old County Road, it was reported 4:22 a.m. Saturday, June 18.
Suspicious vehicle. Someone was sleeping in a car on the corner of Arden Lane and Vine Street, it was reported 9:59 p.m. Friday, June 17.
Code enforcement. Someone saw a German shepard off their leash at a park on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 6:20 p.m. Friday, June 17.
Theft. Someone thinks that their wallet was stolen from their front pants pocket on the corner of Emmett Avenue and El Camino Real, it was reported 4:29 p.m. Friday, June 17.
BURLINGAME
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the windows of a car on Balboa Avenue, it was reported 11:55 a.m. Sunday, June 12.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for violating a court order on Floribunda Avenue, it was reported 11:32 a.m. Sunday, June 12.
Animal problem. Someone saw a dog running in the road on the corner of El Camino Real and Sanchez Avenue, it was reported 9:23 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
Petty theft. Someone stole a bicycle on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 8:49 a.m. Saturday, June 11.
