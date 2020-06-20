What are you doing Saturday?: Someone was throwing rocks at cars and masturbating in public on Fashion Island Boulevard in San Mateo, it was reported at 2:04 p.m. Saturday, June 6.
REDWOOD CITY
Arrest. Someone was arrested for having a gun after an assault occurred on Howland Street, it was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18.
Petty theft. Someone was caught on camera stealing packages from other tenants on Linden Street, it was reported at 4:27 p.m. Thursday, June 18.
Disturbance. Someone’s neighbor stood on their balcony and yelled “I’m going to kill every f– n–” on Linden Street, it was reported at 10:50 a.m. Thursday, June 18.
Graffiti. Someone painted a swastika on a pedestrian walkway on Shasta Street, it was reported at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, June 16.
Petty theft. Two people fled with a backpack full of stolen items on Broadway, it was reported at 8:06 p.m. Monday, June 15.
