Where’s the good will? Someone was reported to be trespassing at Goodwill Industries on Kenwood Way in South San Francisco 3:04 p.m. Friday, June 4.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. Someone was arrested for shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia and having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 12:32 p.m. Friday, June 11.
Grand theft. Someone stole a bag with miscellaneous items worth $295 from an unlocked vehicle at the corner of Skyline Boulevard and Crystal Springs Road, it was reported 10:15 a.m. Thursday, June 10.
Arrest. Someone on the 1100 block of El Camino Real was arrested for public intoxication and was to be released when sober, it was reported between 7:55 a.m. and 10:17 a.m. Thursday, June 10.
Petty theft. Someone stole the front license plate from a vehicle on the 200 block of Castenada Drive at between noon Tuesday, June 1, and 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9.
SAN BRUNO
Suspicious circumstances. A man wearing a red shirt and beige shorts threatened to “hit and shoot” a San Bruno resident and his son on Walnut Avenue, it was reported at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
Burglary. Someone stole a purse from a locked vehicle overnight on Beech Avenue and attempted to use the credit cards, it was reported at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday, June 15.
Hit-and-run. Someone driving a silver Honda or Nissan hit another car and fled on Hazel Avenue, it was reported at 8:29 p.m. Monday, June 14.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Sneath Lane, it was reported at 7:20 p.m. Sunday, June 13.
