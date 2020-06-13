What a jerk: A shoplifter stole beef jerky from a store on El Camino Real in Burlingame, it was reported at 8:22 p.m. Friday, May 29.
REDWOOD CITY
Hit-and-run. The driver of a black vehicle hit another car on Main Street, it was reported at 9:38 p.m. Saturday, June 6.
Disturbance. Someone chased another person who called them a racial slur on Marina Parkway, it was reported at 8:44 p.m. Saturday, June 6.
Arrest. Someone who was swerving while driving through a park was arrested for driving under the influence on El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:58 a.m. Saturday, June 6.
Petty theft. Someone stole a bicycle on Broadway, it was reported at 6:41 p.m. Friday, June 5.
Disturbance. Someone was walking down Broadway yelling at passersby, it was reported at 2:45 p.m. Friday, June 5.
