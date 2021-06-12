His bark is worse than his bite: A man in his 50s or 60s wearing a brown coat and dark-colored pants was jumping out in front of people and barking at them on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported 3:21 p.m. Sunday, June 6.
REDWOOD CITY
Stabbing. A 13-year-old victim arrived at the police station with stab wounds to the upper right quadrant and minor abrasions to their arms and legs, it was reported at 9:08 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
Arrest. A man was passed out in a car on Hudson Street and was arrested for a DUI, it was reported 4:04 a.m. Saturday, June 5.
Disturbance. Someone called the police to report their 38-year-old son grabbed her around the neck on Massachusetts Avenue, it was reported at 7:40 a.m. Thursday, June 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.