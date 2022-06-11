A lot to lose — Someone was seen drinking alcohol in a parking lot on Rollins Road in Burlingame, it was reported 9:49 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.
BELMONT
Parking citation. Someone saw a white truck parked in a handicap spot on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 11:02 a.m. Thursday, June 2.
Code enforcement. Someone saw a broken fence on Fairway Drive, it was reported 9:10 a.m. Thursday, June 2.
Found property. Someone found a wallet on El Camino Real, it was reported 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 1.
Medical emergency. Someone saw their spouse faint in a driveway on Chula Vista Drive, it was reported 12:28 p.m. Wednesday, June 1.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for committing a drug offense on Old County Road, it was reported 9:13 a.m. Wednesday, June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.