Kickin’ it with the in-laws: A woman was kicked and insulted by her mother-in-law on South El Camino Real in San Mateo, it was reported at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday, July 15.
South San Francisco
Vehicle stolen. Someone stole a vehicle from Advantage Rental on South Canal Street, it was reported at 12:08 p.m. Tuesday, July 15.
Arrest. An arrest was made on Sandra Court after a burglary took place, it was reported at 9:49 a.m. Tuesday, July 15.
Burglary. An IHOP restaurant on South Airport Boulevard was burglarized, it was reported at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday, July 15.
Assault. Someone was assaulted on South Spruce Avenue, it was reported at 6:53 a.m. Tuesday, July 15.
San Mateo
Embezzlement. A recently terminated employee on West Capistrano Way did not return a company vehicle, it was reported at 8:11 p.m. Thursday, July 17.
Theft. A gas station was robbed on South Norfolk Street, it was reported at 11:57 p.m. Wednesday, July 16.
Embezzlement. An employee on North Ellsworth Avenue wrote himself an unauthorized check and quit his job, it was reported at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday, July, 16.
Vandalism. A building security official on 31st East Avenue called about ongoing graffiti issue, it was reported at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, July 16.
