Uncalled for: A phone was stolen from a vehicle while the owner was sleeping in the car on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported at 5:33 p.m. Sunday, July 14.
Redwood City
Robbery. Someone robbed a store and stole a purse on Rolison Road wearing a ski mask and gray hoodie, it was reported at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, July 16.
Reckless driving. Two Mustangs were reported drag racing on El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:01 p.m. Tuesday, July 16.
Dumping. Someone was seen leaving garbage on Hazel Avenue, it was reported at 8:03 a.m. Tuesday, July 16.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on El Camino Real for public drunkenness, it was reported at 6:11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16.
Disturbance. A man was throwing items in a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:44 a.m. Tuesday, July 16.
Half Moon Bay
Arrest. A Half Moon Bay man was arrested for driving under the influence on Amesport Landing, it was reported at 12:09 a.m. Sunday, July 7.
Arrest. A Palo Alto man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant on Kelly Avenue, it was reported at 10:13 p.m. Saturday, July 6.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen with items totaling approximately $5,000 on the 500 block of Silver Avenue, it was reported at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13.
