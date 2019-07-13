How far did they get at that hour?: A motorist rear-ended another vehicle and then, after pulling over and pretending to get an insurance card, drove away on State Route 92 in San Mateo, it was reported at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, July 10.
San Mateo
Burglary. Someone broke into a parked vehicle at the Hillsdale Shopping Center on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 2:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 10.
Burglary. Someone broke a window and stole miscellaneous items from a vehicle on Coyote Point Drive, it was reported at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday, July 10.
Burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle on Laurel Avenue, it was reported at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday, July 10.
Stolen vehicle. A resident found a stolen car parked in their driveway with the keys still inside on Aragon Boulevard, it was reported at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday, July 10.
Millbrae
Identity fraud. A man posed as a ride-hailing agent and targeted a ride-hailing driver into providing account details and stole $1,679 on Broadway, it was reported at 9 a.m. Monday, July 8.
Burglary. Someone broke into a business and stole $300 from the cash register on Broadway, it was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday, July 7.
Burglary. Someone broke into a business and stole $200 from the cash register on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:10 p.m. Sunday, July 7.
