We all are: Someone reported receiving unwanted text messages on Oak Grove Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported 8:26 p.m. Saturday, July 24.
BELMONT
Animal call. Someone reported a dead bird in their driveway on Antique Forest Lane, it was reported 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.
Barking dog. Someone reported dogs barking all morning in a park on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 27.
Theft. Someone stole a debit and credit card from a wallet left in a laundry basket on Concourse Drive, it was reported 7:15 a.m. Monday, July 26.
Animal call. Someone complained of roosters crowing early in the morning on Francis Court, it was reported 9:04 a.m. Sunday, July 25.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving on Douglas Avenue, it was reported 12:02 a.m. Sunday, July 25.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for passing counterfeit bills on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:09 p.m. Saturday, July 24.
Petty theft. Someone stole from a retail store on El Camino Real, it was reported 2:09 a.m. Saturday, July 24.
Train accident. Someone reported a train accident that resulted in major injuries on California Drive, it was reported 6:08 a.m. Friday, July 23.
