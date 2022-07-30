Spider-wunderkinds — Two to three juveniles were climbing a building on Burlingame Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported at 4:55 p.m. Monday, July 25.
SAN CARLOS
SAN CARLOS
Vehicle theft. A car was stolen from the 1300 block of Industrial Road between July 21 and July 25.
Vandalism. Several building walls and windows were defaced with markers and paint on the 600 block of Laurel Street, it was reported Monday, July 25.
Shoplifting. A 35-year-old woman was arrested for stealing from a business on the 1100 block of Old County Road and refusing detainment when deputies arrived, it was reported 8:18 p.m. Friday, July 22.
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a vehicle from the 1100 block of Bush Street, it was reported 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 20.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a court order violation on Miller Avenue, it was reported 4:54 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.
Burglary. A burglary was reported at Sonesta Select on Veterans Boulevard at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 26.
Burglary. A burglary was reported at IHOP on South Airport Boulevard at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday, July 26.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a noninjury accident at Bestrans Express Inc. on Eccles Avenue, it was reported 9:53 a.m. Tuesday, July 26.
