Were they booked? A person on Foster City Boulevard in Foster City called 911 to report a book was missing from their residence, they later called back to say they found it, it was reported at 11:57 a.m. Friday, July 16.

BELMONT

Suspicious circumstances. A person on Belmont Avenue noticed that the shower was used in a room that was not being rented to anyone, it was reported at 11:07 a.m. Thursday, July 16.

Illegal dumping. An officer initiated activity at O’neill Avenue after an unknown person dumped a toilet and sink in the street, it was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 15.

Theft. A person stole an iPhone, jewelry and other items from a home on Ralston Avenue while the resident of the home was on vacation, it was reported at 10:19 p.m. Monday, June 15.

FOSTER CITY

Burglary. Several vehicles were burglarized overnight and packages were stolen, it was reported at 8:37 a.m. Monday, July 20.

Illegal drone activity. A person was flying drones low near cars on Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported at 3:37 p.m. Saturday, July 18.

Grand theft. A person stole two phones from a package on Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported at 3:23 p.m. Friday July 16.

Civil dispute. A person on Triton Drive broke another person’s phone, it was reported at 12:47 a.m. Sunday, July 12.

