Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Really sticking it to them: A person on Manzanita Street in Redwood City was hitting vehicles with a stick, it was reported at 3:14 p.m. Monday, July 6.

FOSTER CITY

Fireworks. People on Surfbird Isle were lighting fireworks and throwing them at houses, it was reported at 3:14 p.m. Saturday, July 4.

Disturbance. Someone on Beach Park Boulevard challenged another person to a fight after they were asked to stop blowing debris into the other person’s yard, it was reported at 6:47 p.m. Friday, July 3.

Arrest. A Redwood City resident was arrested for possession of drugs for sale and child endangerment after an officer initiated activity at Middlefield Road in Redwood City, it was reported at 8:47 p.m. Thursday, July 2.

REDWOOD CITY

Arrest. An arrest was made after two people got in a physical fight on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:18 a.m., Tuesday, July 7.

Disturbance. A person started a dumpster fire on Broadway, it was reported at 5:44 a.m. Tuesday, July 7.

Burglary. Someone smashed a car window on Hess Road, it was reported at 5:22 a.m. Monday, July 6.

Fireworks. Several people were setting off fireworks on Cedar Street, it was reported at 11:01 p.m. Sunday, July 5.

Threats. A tenant on Broadway demanded a return of their deposit and made threats if the money was not returned, it was reported at 9:15 p.m. Sunday, July 5.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription