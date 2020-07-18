Really sticking it to them: A person on Manzanita Street in Redwood City was hitting vehicles with a stick, it was reported at 3:14 p.m. Monday, July 6.
FOSTER CITY
Fireworks. People on Surfbird Isle were lighting fireworks and throwing them at houses, it was reported at 3:14 p.m. Saturday, July 4.
Disturbance. Someone on Beach Park Boulevard challenged another person to a fight after they were asked to stop blowing debris into the other person’s yard, it was reported at 6:47 p.m. Friday, July 3.
Arrest. A Redwood City resident was arrested for possession of drugs for sale and child endangerment after an officer initiated activity at Middlefield Road in Redwood City, it was reported at 8:47 p.m. Thursday, July 2.
REDWOOD CITY
Arrest. An arrest was made after two people got in a physical fight on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:18 a.m., Tuesday, July 7.
Disturbance. A person started a dumpster fire on Broadway, it was reported at 5:44 a.m. Tuesday, July 7.
Burglary. Someone smashed a car window on Hess Road, it was reported at 5:22 a.m. Monday, July 6.
Fireworks. Several people were setting off fireworks on Cedar Street, it was reported at 11:01 p.m. Sunday, July 5.
Threats. A tenant on Broadway demanded a return of their deposit and made threats if the money was not returned, it was reported at 9:15 p.m. Sunday, July 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.