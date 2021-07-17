This is not an emergency: A man wearing a blue and white letterman jacket and smoking marijuana refused to leave the entrance of an emergency room on West 39th Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported Sunday, June 27.
SAN MATEO
Hit-and-run. Someone driving a dark green or black Dodge hit a parked silver BMW when turning on East Santa Inez Avenue from Highland Avenue, it was reported 11:27 p.m. Tuesday, June 29.
Scam. Someone on Casa de Campo received a call from a woman who said her cousin needed money and gave her $900, it was reported 4:51 p.m. Saturday, June 26.
Suspicious vehicle. A vehicle on Cupertino Way was parked outside with doors open for multiple days, it was reported 11:09 a.m. Saturday, June 26.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Burglary. A burglary occurred at the corner of Cypress and Grand avenues, it was reported 6:37 p.m. Monday, June 21.
Suspicious person. A suspicious person on Pointe View Place was reported 11:13 p.m. Sunday, June 20.
Grand theft. Grand theft occurred at Travelodge Hotel on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported 10:53 a.m. Sunday, June 20.
Petty theft. Someone stole from Goodwill Industries on Kenwood Way, it was reported 5:52 p.m. Saturday, June 19.
Trespassing. Someone was trespassing on McLellan Drive and reported 11:45 a.m. Saturday, June 19.
Suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported on Gardiner Avenue 1:06 a.m. Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.