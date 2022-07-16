Don’t wholly know what was said — Someone overheard a conversation between two adults about religion that upset him, it was reported on Primrose Road in Burlingame at 1:36 p.m. Sunday, July 10.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Arrest. Someone was arrested for assault on Grand Avenue, it was reported 9:29 p.m. Saturday, July 9.
Citation. Someone was cited for abandoning the traffic law at Del Monte Avenue and El Campo Drive, it was reported 5:51 p.m. Saturday, July 9.
Citation. Someone was cited for abandoning the traffic law at Ponderosa Road and Valencia Drive, it was reported 2:05 a.m. Saturday, July 9.
