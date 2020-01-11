Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Their cover was blown: Someone was seen shoplifting a blanket on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported at 5:07 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5.

Burlingame

Theft. Someone stole cash and a credit card from an unlocked vehicle on Los Montes Drive then tried to purchase a phone, it was reported at 3:26 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.

Theft. Someone stole a vehicle on Rollins Road, it was reported at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3.

Arrest. An intoxicated person was arrested on Frontera Way, it was reported at 12:48 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3.

Hit-and-run. Two vehicles were in a minor sideswipe collision on Carmelita Avenue, it was reported at 1:46 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.

Belmont

Theft. Someone stole the front license plates from a vehicle on Old County Road, it was reported at 12:17 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.

Vandalism. A neighbor damaged a parked vehicle on Irene Court, it was reported at 3:34 p.m. Sunday, Jan 5.

