Ruff neighborhood: A family’s dog was bitten by two neighborhood dogs while on a walk on St. James Road in Belmont, it was reported at 12:23 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.
Belmont
Illegal dumping. Someone was seen dumping miscellaneous car parts on the sidewalk next to a vacant lot on El Verano Way, it was reported at 11:20 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for trespassing on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
Burglary. A home was broken into on Balboa Avenue, it was reported at 9:57 a.m. Thursday, Jan 2.
Domestic dispute. Someone said she had a physical altercation with her father who choked her and pulled a knife on Lake Road, it was reported at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Foster City
Accident. A vehicle caught fire after an accident at Metro Center and Shell boulevards, it was reported at 11:46 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.
Theft. A license plate was stolen on East Hillsdale Boulevard between 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2 and noon Monday, Dec. 16, it was reported at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Theft. Three packages were stolen from a porch on Marlin Avenue, it was reported at 10:11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4.
