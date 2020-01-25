I heard there might be a complaint: Secondhand report of a group of teenagers loitering and drinking in a backyard in Redwood City, it was reported at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Foster City
Burglary. Someone reported their vehicle was rifled through but no items were missing on Port Royal Avenue, it was reported at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.
Grand theft. Someone reported their items were stolen from their residence on Crane Avenue, it was reported at 12:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.
Vandalism. Someone found their property spray painted on Bounty Drive, it was reported at 9:08 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.
Hit-and-run. Someone reported their vehicle was rear-ended and damaged while the other driver declined to provide their information on Triton Drive, it was reported at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Accident non-injury. Two drivers were uninjured after colliding and deploying one driver’s airbags on Marlin Avenue and Foster City Boulevard, it was reported at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.
San Carlos
Public intoxication. Someone was taken into custody after being drunk in public on the 1100 block of Old County Road, it was reported at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for being in violation of their parole on the 2000 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, it was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.
