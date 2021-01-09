Theriocide: Someone reported that a bullet entered through their window and shattered a fish tank on Moulton Drive in San Bruno, it was reported at 12:20 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. Someone reported a robbery at Marshalls on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:43 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for trespassing at JC Penney on El Camino Real, it was reported at 4:41 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1.
Grand theft. Someone reported that their mountain bike was taken from inside a camper of their brown Chevrolet Silverado on Cypress Avenue, it was reported at 1:21 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1.
Stolen vehicle. Someone reported that their 1999 gray Honda Civic was stolen on Hensley Avenue, it was reported at 12:16 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for petty theft on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:13 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31.
BURLINGAME
Petty theft. Someone reported that their bike was stolen on Primrose Avenue, it was reported at 9:31 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2.
Petty theft. Someone reported that a package was stolen from their porch on Devereux Drive, it was reported at 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2.
Petty theft. Someone reported that their mountain bike was stolen on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 1:21 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2.
