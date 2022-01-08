Someone needs a hobby — Someone complained of a vehicle that had been parked in front of their house for a couple of weeks on Upper Lock Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 11:23 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Tamper with vehicle. Someone used an unknown object to tamper with a vehicle on the 200 block of Third Avenue and caused $1,500 in damages, it was reported 1:03 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26.
Citation. A man on the 3100 block of Middlefield Road was cited for having an outstanding warrant for his arrest, it was reported 11:39 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25.
Grand theft. Two men stole a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle, it was reported 3:23 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
Motor vehicle theft. Someone stole a vehicle from Edison Way, it was reported 7 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
Motor vehicle theft. Someone stole a vehicle from a resident on the 2600 block of Halsey Avenue, it was reported 5:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
Grand theft. Someone stole a man’s work tools from the back of his pickup truck, it was reported 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.